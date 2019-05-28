Computex 2019: HP unveils world’s first wood finished convertible PC

HP ENVY Wood Series convertible PC. — Picture courtesy of Microsoft via AFP-Relaxnews

TAIPEI, May 28 — Today at this year’s Computex tech show in Taipei, Taiwan, HP debuted a convertible Envy PC reimagined with an authentic wood finish — a first not only for the company, but for the entire industry.

In October of last year, HP launched the HP Spectre Folio, a laptop which the company referred to as the world’s first convertible PC made of genuine leather; just a few months later, HP used Computex 2019 to debut a second company and world first: a model finished in real wood.

The HP Envy Wood Series portfolio shares most of its DNA with its metal counterparts but comes with a new selection of processors including the next-generation Intel Core processors or second-generation AMD Ryzen processors with Radeon Vega graphics.

Because each Wood series model features an authentic wood inlay with Natural Walnut, White Birch, or Pale Birch, each laptop is one-of-a-kind.

Notable tools and services featured in the model include Amazon’s Alexa, Wake on Voice, Wake on Fingerprint reader, Modern Standby, HP’s integrated Sure View privacy screen, and a webcam kill switch solution.

The HP Envy Wood Series convertible laptop will be available starting in the fall of this year, and pricing will be announced closer to the launch date.

Computex runs through June 1. — AFP-Relaxnews