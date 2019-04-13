‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’: Watch the ‘Apex Legends’ studio reveal its new game

‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ follows EA's ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ and Respawn's ‘Apex Legends’ — Picture courtesy of Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts / Lucasfilm

NEW YORK, April 13 — Annual fan convention Star Wars Celebration is the setting for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to make its April 13 debut ahead of an expected console and computer release towards the end of 2019.

Once most famous for a lineage traced back to the first Call of Duty games, now for February’s sturdy battle royale contender Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment is to reveal Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at Star Wars Celebration 2019.

Along with publisher Electronic Arts, which has a multi-year deal with Disney to produce Star Wars games, Respawn will debut Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order beginning at 1.30pm local time in Chicago, USA, on Saturday April 13.

That equates to 11.30am PDT, 2.30pm EDT, 6.30pm UTC, 7.30pm UK and West Africa, 8.30pm Central Europe and Central and South Africa, and then midnight April 14 in India, 2.30am Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, and Beijing, 3.30am South Korea and Japan, 4.30am in Sydney, Australia, and 6.30am in New Zealand.

Electronic Arts will broadcast the event online through a dedicated Twitch channel, twitch.tv/eastarwars.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order takes place in the aftermath of 2005 film Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, in which Chancellor Palpatine executed his plan to overthrow the Republic, misusing the power of the force to begin his rule over the Empire under his authority as Dark Lord of the Sith.

Fallen Order players can expect to become a trainee Jedi warrior in the wake of a galaxy-wide anti-Jedi genocide.

Revenge of the Sith ended with the Emperor’s protogé, Darth Vader watching assembly of the first Death Star, while unbeknownst to him his children, Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa, are taken care of by a resistance movement; Jedi guardians Obi-Wan and Yoda, as well as the droids R2-D2 and C-3PO are among those to have survived Palpatine’s power grab. — AFP-Relaxnews