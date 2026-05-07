PETALING JAYA, May 7 — Selangor FC holds a slim advantage heading into the away leg after defeating Vietnamese representative Nam Dinh FC 2-1 in the first leg of the 2025/2026 Asean Club Championship (ACC) semi-final at the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Stadium last night.

This result means that the “Red Giants” squad, coached by Kim Pan Gon, must at least maintain their momentum and avoid defeat in the return leg at Thien Truong Stadium in Vietnam next Wednesday to confirm their place in the final.

Both teams displayed energetic performances from the opening whistle, but Selangor controlled the game more effectively and created several early opportunities that tested the visitors’ defence.

Selangor’s opening goal came in the 37th minute when a low cross from Quentin Cheng was successfully finished by Chrigor Moraes to put the hosts in front.

However, Nam Dinh managed to equalise when Van Vi Nguyen scored towards the end of the first half, making it 1-1 before both teams headed to their respective dressing rooms.

Once the second half resumed, Selangor reorganised their rhythm by increasing the intensity of their attacks and Moraes proved decisive once again, scoring his second goal in the 58th minute with a chip shot after receiving an accurate pass from Quentin.

Nam Dinh attempted to fight back in search of an equaliser through several quick counter-attacks, but Selangor’s defensive line remained disciplined, closing down the space and absorbing the pressure until the final whistle. — Bernama