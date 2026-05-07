SIK, May 7 — An 11-year-old boy has reportedly died from severe head injuries yesterday evening after his motorcycle crashed into another underage rider’s vehicle along Jalan Kampung Betong.

According to a report in New Straits Times, Sik district police chief Superintendent Shamzury Saman said the crash occured at 6.30pm when the victim lost control of his Honda C100 and rammed into the rear of a motorcycle ridden by a 13-year-old.

The younger boy was reportedly rushed to Sik Hospital but was pronounced dead at 8.45pm while receiving treatment, whereas the 13-year-old sustained only minor injuries.

Initial police investigations indicate the crash happened as both boys were traveling toward Kampung Betong.

Authorities have reportedly sent the victim’s body for a post-mortem examination and are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Following the incident, Shamzury urged parents and guardians to monitor their children strictly to prevent unlicensed and helmetless riding.