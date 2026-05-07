ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 7 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has quashed rumours that the state assembly will be dissolved today, paving the way for a snap state election.

He called on all 56 state assemblymen to remain calm and continue serving their respective constituencies.

“I heard there were rumours that the PRN (state election) will soon be called together with various speculation on the dissolution of the state assembly,” he said in his winding-up speech at the Johor state legislative assembly at Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar here today.

“I would like to answer these speculations today and announce that the Johor state assembly will not be dissolved today.

“So, you can rest assured on the announcement for snap polls,” he added.

Onn Hafiz, who is the Machap assemblyman, also called on all state elected representatives to continue prioritising their duty to serve the people.

He requested assemblymen to put aside speculation of an impending snap election for the time being.

“There are still many programmes and initiatives that we need to implement,” he said.

Rumours of a possible state election have been circulating over the past few months.

The current Johor government’s term ends in April next year.

The present state legislative assembly began its term on April 21, 2022, following the state election on March 12, 2022.