KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The Selangor Royal Council has rejected claims that the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah interfered in state administration, saying his Royal Address at the opening of the state legislative assembly was consistent with his role as a constitutional monarch.

In a statement, the council said criticisms by certain political leaders and parties over the Royal Address delivered on April 20, 2026, were “biased and negative”, and stemmed from a misunderstanding of the monarch’s constitutional role.

It said the Royal Address, or “Titah”, should not be interpreted as political interference but as a form of royal advice aimed at ensuring that state administration remains aligned with the Federal Constitution and the Selangor Constitution 1959, while safeguarding public interest and welfare.

“The Royal Address is intended to ensure that all actions of the state government are in line with the Constitution and laws, with the welfare of the people as the priority,” the council said.

Clarifying the role of the monarch in Selangor’s constitutional framework, the council said the Menteri Besar is required to consult the Sultan on matters relating to state administration, particularly those involving public interest.

It said consultation in this context means the Sultan is informed of developments in state affairs and is able to provide advice before final decisions are made.

“The views and advice of His Royal Highness are guided solely by the interests of the people and are not influenced by political considerations,” it said.

The council stressed that any advice, reprimand or warning issued by the Sultan should be viewed as part of his responsibility as Head of State to ensure accountable and responsible governance.

It added that the Sultan has consistently emphasised the importance of effective governance and action, rather than what it described as “empty promises”, in addressing issues affecting the public.

The statement also addressed concerns over public grievances received by the palace, saying the Sultan frequently receives complaints on issues such as flooding, waste management, road conditions and other community concerns.

It said such complaints are submitted directly by members of the public, complete with names, addresses and contact details, and should not be dismissed as anonymous or politically motivated correspondence.

“These are genuine complaints from citizens who are seeking attention to real problems affecting their daily lives,” the council said.