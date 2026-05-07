SHAH ALAM, May 7 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has shared a poignant reminder on the perils of political corruption, quoting former United States President Harry S. Truman to highlight the ethical boundaries of public service.

In a post shared by the Selangor Royal Office on Facebook today, the Sultan expressed that he was “struck” by a specific quote attributed to the 33rd US President and wished to share its wisdom with the people.

The first quote shared by the Sultan reads: “No one can get rich in politics unless he’s a crook.”

Accompanying the translation was a second, equally sobering observation.

“If the wealthiest people in a society are its politicians, that society is fundamentally corrupt.”

The Selangor Royal Office explained that Sultan Sharafuddin intended for these quotes to serve as “food for thought” for all Malaysians, expressing hope that the message would be of benefit to the nation.

The Sultan of Selangor has long been a vocal advocate for integrity and good governance.

The message comes amid increasing public attention on graft in public service, brought about in part by the government’s continuing efforts to undo corruption that has become systemic.