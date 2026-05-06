KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Negeri Sembilan Umno today indicated that all its 14 state lawmakers would continue to work with the ruling government in the state, but also confirmed that they have still withdrawn their support for the current Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

On behalf of Negeri Sembilan Umno, its secretary Datuk Mustapha Nagoor said it respects the leadership’s decision to continue working together with the unity government in Negeri Sembilan.

He noted that the decision was made by Umno’s political bureau and the Umno-Pakatan Harapan Leadership Consultative Council.

He said all of Umno state lawmakers will continue to carry out their responsibilities as usual, and continue to focus and enhance their efforts to serve the public and ensure their wellbeing.

“We maintain the loss of confidence towards the YAB Menteri Besar over the failure to manage the worst crisis which had ever happened in this state,” the Palong state assemblyman said in a statement today, claiming that this had affected public confidence towards the customary institutions (Institusi Adat) and Negeri Sembilan’s state constitution.

He said Negeri Sembilan Umno hopes that this matter could be resolved harmoniously according to the state constitution and customary procedures, and also urged the public to not make provocative comments or insult the customary institutions in the state.

Separately, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today that the Negeri Sembilan state government would remain under Aminuddin’s leadership as the menteri besar, and said this dispute has been resolved after Umno and Pakatan Harapan’s top leadership met yesterday.

Yesterday, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party’s national leadership has decided that all 14 state lawmakers in Negeri Sembilan will remain part of the existing state government there.