KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Retail price of RON97 petrol remains unchanged at RM4.90 per litre, while RON95 without subsidy and diesel in Peninsular Malaysia each rise by five sen for the period May 7 to 13.

According to a Bernama report, the Finance Ministry (MOF) said in a statement that the retail price of unsubsidised RON95 is set at RM4.02 per litre, up from RM3.97 previously, while diesel in Peninsular Malaysia increases to RM5.17 per litre from RM5.12 last week.

During the same period, the government maintains targeted subsidised prices for eligible groups and sectors, with RON95 (BUDI95) at RM1.99 per litre, diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan at RM2.15 per litre, the Petrol Subsidy Control System (SKPS) at RM2.05 per litre, and the Diesel Subsidy Control System (SKDS) at RM2.15 per litre.

MOF said the price adjustment is based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM), which takes into account the average global oil prices from the previous week.

“Petroleum prices remain high, above US$100 (RM392) per barrel, due to the lack of resolution to conflicts in West Asia.

“This situation has also led to tighter global crude oil and petroleum product supply, which is worsening due to damage to production and refining facilities in the region,” the statement said today.

The Madani government has urged the public to use fuel prudently to help ensure national supply stability.