BACHOK, May 7 — While many choose to slow down after retirement, a group of retirees in Kuala Rekang, Melawi, have taken a different path by reviving idle land with Harumanis mangoes, which are now gaining recognition and putting Bachok on the map.

The premium mango, previously synonymous with Perlis, is gradually establishing a new foothold in Kelantan.

What began as a casual conversation among friends has grown into a shared source of income, strengthening community ties and giving new meaning to life after retirement.

Head of the Harumanis farm project, Mohd Rudzuan Jusoh, 53, said the initiative was sparked in late 2019 following discussions with fellow villagers after Isyak prayers, before evolving into a group farming project involving more than 40 participants.

“The idea was well received as the participants wanted to make use of idle former tobacco land while generating new income through high-value agriculture.

“We sourced the seedlings from Perlis at our own cost and cultivated them in stages,” he told Bernama recently.

He said more than 3,000 Harumanis trees are now being cultivated, with most of the participants comprising retired civil servants, including teachers, who have the time, interest and capital to venture into agriculture after leaving service.

Mohd Rudzuan Jusoh and his wife Rabiatun Naemah Mohd Azmy show ripe Harumanis mangoes. — Bernama pic

He added that Bachok’s geographical advantages, its coastal location, prolonged hot weather and sufficient water supply make it suitable for the crop, along with the fertile land previously used for tobacco farming.

“According to feedback from customers, including those from Kuala Lumpur, the taste and aroma of Harumanis Bachok are comparable to those from Perlis. We offer both fully ripe (yellow) and semi-ripe (green) fruit based on demand,” he said.

Mohd Rudzuan said Harumanis trees typically begin to bear fruit within three to five years, and for this May season, the harvest is estimated at three tonnes, among the best yields so far.

He said sales will begin on May 16, with premium-grade fruit priced at RM100 for three kilogrammes and Grade A at RM100 for four kilogrammes.

Farm purchases are also available at RM100 for five kilogrammes without grading, including the option for customers to pick the fruit themselves.

Meanwhile, retired teacher Rasidi Teh, 63, said the project’s success proves that retirees can remain active and generate income while strengthening community bonds.

“From idle land, it has become a shared source of livelihood. We hope Kuala Rekang can emerge as a new Harumanis hub in Kelantan,” he said, expressing appreciation for the state government’s support through courses and grants to expand the cultivation. — Bernama