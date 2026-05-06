ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 5 — A contraflow lane will be implemented along the Senai-Johor Bahru corridor, particularly Jalan Skudai, to address critical traffic congestion following the commencement of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link operations expected next year.

Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the measure would be carried out on a three-month trial basis, with implementation targeted in the third quarter of this year, subject to approval from the relevant authorities.

“This (approach) will in turn reduce congestion and daily travel time as a practical interim solution,” he said during the oral question-and-answer session at the Johor State Legislative Assembly sitting at Bangunan Sultan Ismail here today.

He said the first phase of the contraflow lane implementation would involve a six-kilometre stretch from Batu 7 Jalan Skudai to Bandar Baru Uda, specifically for traffic heading into the city centre.

“The lane would operate during peak hours from 5.30am to 9am and would only involve light vehicles, using a movable barrier system supported by LED signboards and on-ground traffic control to ensure safety and smooth operations,” he said.

Mohamad Fazli said a data-driven approach had been adopted in assessing preparedness for the traffic flow increase following the RTS Link operations, including through the “Greater Johor Bahru & JS-SEZ Traffic Dispersal and Congestion Action Plan” study conducted via the Johor Public Transport Corporation (PAJ).

He said the study identified 77 congestion hotspots grouped into 41 clusters, with 24 clusters categorised as serious in Johor Bahru, Pasir Gudang, Iskandar Puteri and Kulai.

In this regard, he said various mitigation measures had been and were being implemented, which would also include proposed priority projects under the Skudai corridor involving road upgrades and road closures in several areas.

To ensure comprehensive RTS Link connectivity, he said Bas.my Johor would serve as the main route, while Bas Muafakat Johor would operate as feeder services in key residential areas in Kota Iskandar, with the first-mile and last-mile approach to include pedestrian facilities, cycling lanes and park-and-ride facilities.

On the issue of cargo lorry congestion on roads, he said logistic companies are encouraged to use the 39.9-kilometre Kempas Baru-Pasir Gudang Cargo Service Rail Line, which connect Kempas Baru, Seelong and Johor Port in Pasir Gudang and had been upgraded at a total cost of RM55 million.

He added that route coordination, logistics traffic and daily traffic separation, special routes designation and lorry movement schedules coordination with border and port operations were also implemented to address heavy vehicle congestion issues. — Bernama