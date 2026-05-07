PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (Paraguay), May 7 — Neymar has publicly apologised to Santos team-mate Robinho Junior for slapping him during a training session, as the pair appeared to put the dispute behind them during a game on Tuesday.

Santos said they had opened an investigation earlier in the week following the altercation between Neymar and the son of Robinho, the former Real Madrid and Manchester City striker.

“If you want an apology in front of the press, here it is. I had already apologised to him and to his family. I crossed the line,” Neymar told reporters after Santos’ 1–1 draw against Recoleta in Paraguay.

According to Brazilian media, the spat occurred because Neymar, the national team’s all-time leading scorer, did not appreciate being dribbled past by his 18-year-old team-mate during a training session on Sunday.

Robinho Jr confirmed after the Copa Sudamericana match on Tuesday that Neymar had slapped him, but said the incident was over, stating: “Everything is resolved.”

“It’s a situation that upset me because he’s been my idol since childhood... I talked about it with my parents and I accept his apology,” he added.

During the match, Neymar scored Santos’ goal and hugged Robinho Jr during the celebration.

“He’s a boy I like very much, for whom I have a special affection. It happens in football; you argue with your friend, your brother,” said Neymar.

Despite his recurring physical problems, Neymar, 34, still hopes to be called up by coach Carlo Ancelotti for this year’s World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19. He has not played for Brazil since October 2023.

Ancelotti is due to name his final squad on May 18.

A former teammate of Neymar at Santos, Robinho, 42, is currently imprisoned in Brazil after being convicted in Italy and sentenced to prison for gang rape. — AFP