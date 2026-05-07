PUTRAJAYA, May 7 — The Malaysian Bar today won its appeal to begin its court challenge against the Attorney General’s 2023 decision to apply for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) against Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s 47 charges in the Yayasan Akalbudi corruption trial.

Datuk Faizah Jamaludin, who chaired a three-judge panel at the Court of Appeal, said the panel unanimously decided that the Malaysian Bar’s court challenge could proceed to be heard by the High Court.

“Leave is granted to the Appellant to commence judicial review against the Attorney General’s impugned decision. The matter is remitted to the High Court for substantive hearing of the judicial review,” she said, referring to the Malaysian Bar as the appellant.

The other two judges on the panel were Datuk Lim Hock Leng and Datuk Nadzarin Wok Nordin.

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