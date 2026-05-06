KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — A total of eight vehicles were trapped in flash floods at several locations around the Klang Valley this afternoon.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said in a statement that it received emergency calls regarding incidents at Jalan Awan Kecil in Taman OUG, Sri Petaling; Jalan Kuchai Lama heading towards Jalan Klang Lama; and a tunnel along the Kuala Lumpur–Seremban Highway towards Sri Petaling, according to national news agency Bernama.

Several cars were trapped in flash floods across the Klang Valley, May 6, 2026. — Picture from X/Bernama

“Five vehicles were trapped at Jalan Awan Kecil. The Sri Petaling Fire and Rescue Station received the call at 4.23pm,” the statement said.

“At Jalan Kuchai Lama, two vehicles were reported trapped, with the Seputeh Fire and Rescue Station receiving the emergency call at 3.57pm.”

Firefighters help push a stalled car. — Picture from X/Bernama

Meanwhile, at the tunnel along the Kuala Lumpur–Seremban Highway towards Sri Petaling, water accumulation was reported with one vehicle trapped.

Firefighters have carried out monitoring in the affected areas to ensure the situation is under control, and no casualties were reported.