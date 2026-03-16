KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — National men’s doubles pair Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King have the opportunity to fill Malaysia’s third doubles slot for the 2026 Thomas Cup.

However, national doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky has set a condition for the pair, requiring them to win at the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) in Ningbo, China from April 7 to 12.

“We still need to observe the BAC (for the selection of the third doubles pair). So the players participating in the tournament, especially players like Wan Arif-Roy King, need to take advantage of this opportunity.

“If they can prove themselves as Asian champions, there is a possibility they will be included in the Thomas Cup squad,” he told the media after the national team’s training session today.

Previously, national men’s doubles head coach Herry Iman Pierngadi had said he was facing a dilemma in selecting the country’s third doubles pair to be included in the Thomas Cup squad.

He said that at present two men’s doubles pairs, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, are almost certain to be selected to carry the nation’s challenge at the prestigious tournament.

Meanwhile, today’s men’s doubles training session drew attention when former world number one Marcus Fernaldi Gideon was present as a sparring partner.

According to Rexy, Marcus Fernaldi’s presence will in some way benefit the country’s young doubles players.

“At the age of 35, he can still provide quality sparring for our players.

“So I hope our players, especially the younger ones, will take this opportunity to learn from Gideon,” he said. — Bernama