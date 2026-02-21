PARIS, Feb 21 — Paris Saint-Germain have decided against appealing a French labour court ruling that forced them to pay their former forward Kylian Mbappe up to 61 million euros (US$71.8 million) in unpaid wages and bonuses, the club told AFP yesterday.

PSG, who had been ordered in December to pay the Real Madrid star within a month even if they decided to appeal, said they had decided to close the long-running legal battle.

“In the interest of responsibility and in order to put a definitive end to a procedure which has lasted too long, the club has chosen not to prolong this dispute,” the club said.

The club were given a month to appeal, which has since expired.

“Paris Saint-Germain is now resolutely turned towards the future, focused on its sporting project and collective success,” the told AFP.

The labour court said the final figure of between 60 million and 61 million euros was made up of 55 million euros in unpaid salary and around six million more in holiday payments.

After seven seasons with PSG, Mbappe joined Real Madrid where he earns a reported annual salary of 30 million euros.

Mbappe scored 256 goals in 308 games for PSG but the club won the Champions League for the first time last season following his departure. — AFP