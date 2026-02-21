KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The body of a Chinese national man who was feared drowned while swimming at Tanjung Rhu Beach, Langkawi, yesterday was found this morning.

Langkawi police chief ACP Khairul Azhar Nuruddin said the body of Mingfei Lan, 48, from Shanghai, China, was found by the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) at about 9.45am.

According to him, the victim, who was holidaying with his wife and son, was said to have gone alone towards Pulau Cabang to swim at about 5.30pm.

“His son realised at around 6pm that his father had not resurfaced and alerted the hotel management, following which a search operation was conducted by the Langkawi Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) at about 9pm,” he said in a statement today.

He said the search operation, which resumed this morning, found the victim lying face down in the water near Pulau Cabang, about 50 metres from where the victim was last seen before disappearing.

“The body has been sent to the Sultanah Maliha Hospital, Langkawi, for a post-mortem, and the case has been classified as sudden death (SDR),” he said. — Bernama