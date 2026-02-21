KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on the people to continue to pray for the well-being of the people in Sabah who are currently facing the test of flooding as Muslims celebrate Ramadan.

In a Facebook post today, he said the flood situation has affected the homes, safety and daily lives of the people in the state.

Ahmad Zahid said all federal and state government agencies have been mobilised to ensure that evacuation, rescue and aid distribution operations are carried out quickly, systematically and effectively.

“Our priority is the safety of the people, the welfare of the victims and the recovery of the affected areas as soon as possible. I remind everyone in the affected areas to be vigilant and obey the instructions of the authorities,” he said.

The number of flood victims in Sabah increased to 3,685 people from 1,593 families as of 8 am this morning compared to 406 people from 124 families yesterday evening.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Secretariat in a statement announced that 18 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) are now operating in the three affected districts, namely Kota Marudu, Pitas and Paitan.

A total of 47 villages were also affected, namely 30 in Pitas, 12 in Kota Marudu and five in Paitan, after floods hit the three districts since 6am yesterday following continuous rain over the past few days.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department predicted that several areas in the interior of Sabah are expected to experience rain in the morning while thunderstorms are likely to occur in the afternoon and evening. — Bernama