LONDON, Feb 21 — Michael Carrick praised Manchester United’s “diversity” after the club’s co-owner Jim Ratcliffe caused controversy by claiming the United Kingdom has been “colonised by immigrants”.

Ratcliffe was widely criticised for his outburst last week and later apologised if his remarks had “offended some people”.

According to reports yesterday, Ratcliffe will not face a Football Association charge after the governing body last week said it was looking into his rant.

Facing the media on Friday for the first time since Ratcliffe’s incendiary comments, United interim manager Carrick highlighted his club’s inclusive attitude.

“Sir Jim has made a statement, and then the club’s made a statement on the back of it so for me to add to that is not my place. What I can say is, as I’ve been around this club many, many years, we always make a huge impact globally,” Carrick told reporters on Friday.

“We’re really proud of the environment and the culture that we’ve got at the club, and equality and diversity and respect for each other is something that we look to carry through every day.”

Carrick spent 12 years as a decorated United midfielder and is in his second spell as a temporary boss following Ruben Amorim’s sacking in January.

The 44-year-old is deeply engrained in United’s culture and has no doubts about the integrity of the club’s efforts to be welcoming to people of all ethnicities.

“Part of being at this club is we understand what it is like globally and the responsibilities we have,” he said.

“I can only speak from my experiences, I have been here for a long time with various managers, various staff, all backgrounds, different backgrounds and it is something I am fully aware of. I am proud of what the club stands for.”

Carrick is confident that the controversy generated by Ratcliffe’s views will not have a negative affect on his multi-national squad.

“We have got a really strong group whether that is the players and the staff and around the club. I think we are in constant communication anyway and speak to each other and help each other,” Carrick said ahead of Monday’s Premier League clash at Everton.

“The boys have been in really good spirits this week. We are looking forward to the next game. We are here to help each other and support each other.” — AFP