KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) has suspended three additional members of its management team as part of efforts to strengthen institutional discipline and safeguard industry confidence.

In a statement today, HRD Corp chief executive Datuk Shamir Aziz said the move highlights the organisation’s commitment to raising governance standards and ensuring that national workforce development resources are administered with transparency, efficiency and accountability.

“Strong governance is fundamental to business confidence. Employers expect clarity, predictability and disciplined stewardship. We are strengthening our systems to ensure that HRD Corp consistently delivers on that expectation,” he said.

Shamir stressed that the suspensions are procedural measures taken to preserve the independence of an ongoing internal review and do not represent a conclusion of wrongdoing.

He noted that the review has identified areas requiring tighter internal controls, clearer reporting structures and enhanced compliance oversight. Corrective enhancements are being implemented to modernise governance frameworks, reinforce accountability mechanisms and streamline administrative processes to better serve employers and training providers.

“This reset is about ensuring systems work effectively and responsibly. That is the essence of Madani Bekerja — governance that works, institutions that deliver and outcomes that strengthen the economy”, he added.

HRD Corp noted that governance reform is directly linked to Malaysia’s economic competitiveness, noting that disciplined institutions contribute to stronger talent pipelines, higher productivity and sustained business growth.

It reiterated that service continuity remains unaffected and that due process will be observed throughout the review

The organisation also affirmed that strengthening institutional integrity remains central to sustaining industry trust and aligning workforce development initiatives with national growth priorities. — Bernama