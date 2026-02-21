KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has launched a RM100 million defamation suit against Bloomberg, saying the global news outlet published a misleading report about his past shareholdings and asset declarations.

Filed at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, the legal action cited both Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd over a February 10 article headlined “Malaysian anti-graft chief returns to stocks after outcry”.

The piece alleged that Azam held 17.7 million shares in a financial services firm and had not publicly declared his assets, revisiting controversies first raised in 2021.

His lawyers, Zain Megat & Murad, said the suit was filed “to vindicate our client’s reputation”, adding that a writ of summons and statement of claim were submitted yesterday.

In the claim, Azam said he had complied fully with asset-declaration rules, disposed of the shares before they were issued, and had legitimate financial means for his investments.

He added the Bloomberg report created a false narrative by emphasising earlier allegations that had already been addressed.

Azam alleged the newsroom refused to correct or withdraw its reporting despite receiving clarifications, instead choosing to defend the article publicly.

He further said its tone, structure, and publication were crafted to mislead readers and cast malice, undermining both his own reputation and the institutional credibility of MACC.

He is seeking an injunction to block Bloomberg from repeating the contested statements, an order to remove the article within three days of judgment, and a published apology in newspapers and on social media platforms approved by his lawyers.

The lawsuit also demands legal costs and any additional relief deemed appropriate by the court.