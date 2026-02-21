SEREMBAN, Feb 21 — A woman who was arrested after allegedly stabbing her mother in the neck in Kampung Segineh Inas, Johol, near here yesterday, has been remanded to facilitate investigations into the case.

Kuala Pilah district police chief Supt Muhammad Mustafah Hussin said the seven-day remand order, which began today, was issued by Magistrate Mohamad Redza Azhar Rezali.

“It is to facilitate further investigations under Section 326 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement.

The woman, in her 50s, was nabbed after allegedly stabbing her elderly mother in the neck using a sharp object, believed to be a can opener, during a fight at their house at about 7 pm yesterday.

The victim, in her 80s, was taken to Rembau Hospital for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

Muhammad Mustafah said the suspect may have mental health issues, but the motive is still under investigation. — Bernama