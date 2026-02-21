KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Several individuals will be called to give statements to assist in the investigation into the alleged share ownership involving Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, which was reported by international media, Bloomberg.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said an investigation paper has been opened and police are in the process of recording statements from relevant parties to facilitate the probe.

“Insya-Allah, I will provide updates on this matter from time to time, and the investigation papers will be submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers soon,” he added.

He said this when met by reporters after the presentation of Yayasan Seri Negara’s contribution and Zakat Wakalah PBLT Sdn Bhd at the Cheras District Police Headquarters (IPD) today.

Earlier, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) confirmed that it had received a police report regarding the publication of an article by Bloomberg, which allegedly contained defamatory statements against Azam.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk M. Kumar was reported as saying that the case is being investigated by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit under the Prosecution/Legal Division (D5) of the Bukit Aman CID.

The investigation is being carried out under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Azam had previously stated that he no longer holds shares in any company and that all past share transactions were conducted transparently and in full compliance with government regulations.

He also said that his trading account is currently inactive and can be verified with Bursa Malaysia. — Bernama