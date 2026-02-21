KOTA BHARU, Feb 21 — Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP) in Pengkalan Chepa here, scheduled to be fully operational next month, is expected to handle up to four million passengers annually, up from 1.5 million previously.

LTSIP manager Suhaimi Abdul Sani said the airport now has a new look following an upgrade phase that introduced more comprehensive facilities to enhance passenger comfort and flight operations.

He said the terminal building area has been expanded from 12,000 square metres to 36,000 square metres, providing a more spacious environment for passengers.

“The number of aircraft parking bays has also been increased to 11 from five previously.

“The departure hall now operates on the upper level using an aerobridge, while the arrival area is on the lower level,” he told Bernama recently.

LTSIP now provides up to 1,300 multi-storey parking bays, up from 350 previously, to facilitate passenger drop-off and pick-up.

Suhaimi said plans are also underway to provide parking facilities for passengers who wish to leave their vehicles for a certain period at reasonable rates.

He said the full operation of the airport is timely, in line with the expected increase in passenger movement ahead of Aidilfitri.

Meanwhile, checks by Bernama found that the new areas, particularly the check-in section, are more spacious and systematic, and feature interior designs combining traditional Kelantan architecture with Islamic elements.

A passenger, Norfazlina Mukahalan, 30, said she was impressed with the new user-friendly facilities. A Selangor resident, she said she travels to Kelantan at least five times a year to visit her in-laws.

“Today is my first time experiencing the upgraded facilities. The atmosphere is very different and comfortable,” she said.

A tourist from Xi’an, China, who wished to be known as Houxiulie, 44, said she did not expect Kota Bharu to have an airport of international standard, describing the facilities at Sultan Ismail Petra Airport as comfortable and well organised.

She said this was his third visit to Malaysia with his family and his first trip to Kelantan.

The new terminal features more than 20 airline counters, multi-storey parking facilities, dedicated lanes for taxi drivers, a terminal fire and rescue station, additional aircraft parking areas and a cashless operating system to facilitate passenger movement.

The expansion and upgrading project of LTSIP involved a cost of RM440 million. — Bernama