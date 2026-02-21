KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The Communications Ministry has reiterated its commitment to combat online fraud tactics that are increasingly prevalent on social media platforms through the Online Safety Act (Onsa) which came into effect on January 1.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said a regulatory sandbox approach or regulatory testing ground is currently being conducted to examine the regulatory mechanisms for social media platforms, including age limits, to ensure they fully understand the Act.

“Onsa applies to platforms and if they continue to allow incidents such as AI deepfake, investment scams, and online gambling, then a hefty fine of between RM1 million and RM10 million can be imposed.

“We give them some time to ensure they understand all their duties and responsibilities,” he told the media after officiating the Arts and Culture Unity Programme at KL Gateway Mall, here today.

Apart from ensuring a safe digital ecosystem, Fahmi said the implementation is important to curb criminal activities including scams and the dissemination of content that is harmful to children’s mental development.

At the same time, he reminded the public not to be easily fooled by the sweet promises of fraud syndicates with small capital and big return, and not to blindly believe any investment offers on social media platforms.

Regarding today’s programme, Fahmi welcomed the organisers’ initiative involving about 20 stalls of cultural and artistic products from Malaysia and Indonesia.

According to him, the Ministry of Communications has provided full focus on the creative industry including music, animation and film including those that have already been exported to the Indonesian market such as Upin and Ipin and Papa Zola.

“I believe that with the support we can provide, including through agencies such as Finas, MyCreative Ventures and many more, we can bring more of Malaysia’s creative industry products to the South-east Asian level and then to the rest of the world,” he said. — Bernama