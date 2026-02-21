KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Malaysia is closely assessing the impact of President Donald Trump’s move to impose a temporary 10 per cent tariff on all imports, after the United States Supreme Court delivered a key ruling on his earlier use of emergency trade powers.

In an official statement, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said, “Malaysia takes note of the decision delivered on February 20, 2026 by the Supreme Court of the United States.”

He said Putrajaya was monitoring the latest shift in US trade policy in the context of the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART), which Malaysia has signed but not yet brought into force.

“We have signed the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade but have not ratified it and the government is carefully assessing recent legal and policy developments in the United States,” he said.

Malaysia also acknowledged Trump’s newly announced tariff move and is seeking clarity on how it will work in practice.

“We also note the recent announcement by President Donald Trump of a temporary 10 per cent tariff measure, and we are studying its scope and implications.

“At this stage, we are awaiting further clarity on how these measures will be implemented and whether additional adjustments will follow,” Johari said.

He said that, based on earlier US statements, Washington still has other legal avenues to impose trade measures, including unilateral tariffs, even after the Supreme Court ruling.

The statement underlined Malaysia’s broader stance on trade policy.

“Malaysia’s position is clear and consistent. We will remain committed to an open and rules-based trade, to maintain a stable and predictable business environment, and to safeguard the interests of Malaysian exporters, international investors, businesses operating in Malaysia, and workers across our economy,” Johari said.

The US remains a key economic partner for Malaysia. According to the ministry, the US economy is estimated at about US$31 trillion in gross domestic product. In 2025, total trade between Malaysia and the US reached approximately RM367 billion, with Malaysian exports accounting for RM233 billion.

Johari said this made the US “an important and longstanding trading partner for Malaysia”, even as the government steps up efforts to spread its risks and deepen cooperation elsewhere.

“At the same time, Malaysia will continue to diversify its trade relationships and strengthen regional and multilateral economic cooperation to ensure resilience in an evolving global trade environment.

“We will act in Malaysia’s best interests while preserving strong bilateral relations with the United States,” he said.