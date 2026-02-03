KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Kedah police are working to locate the weapon used by a man to allegedly stab his mother, Zahrullail Basir, 52, at a house in Taman Sultan Abdul Halim, Jalan Tanjung Bendahara, here yesterday.

Kota Setar District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Syed Basri Syed Ali, said efforts to recover the weapon involved in the stabbing of the bank operations executive are ongoing, Berita Harian reported today.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect acted alone.

“The suspect has a history of anger issues, and early inquiries suggest the incident may have been triggered by financial problems. Further investigations are ongoing, and the suspect has been remanded for seven days until February 9 to assist with the probe,” he said when contacted today.

Media reports yesterday stated that a woman was found dead with three stab wounds at her home in Taman Sultan Abdul Halim, Jalan Tanjung Bendahara.

The 29-year-old suspect was arrested by police at 8.34pm yesterday on a tour bus en route to Selangor.