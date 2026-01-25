KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Malaysian men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei–Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani ended their title drought since winning the India Open in January last year after clinching the Indonesia Masters 2026 title in Jakarta today.

The world number nine pair produced a solid performance to defeat home favourites Raymond Indra–Nikolaus Joaquin 21-19, 21-13 in 37 minutes in the final held at Istora Senayan.

The victory completed a hat-trick of titles for Malaysia at the tournament following earlier triumphs by mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie–Toh Ee Wei and women’s doubles duo Pearly Tan–M. Thinaah.

It was also the first title of the year for Sze Fei–Nur Izzuddin after early exits in the second round of the Malaysia Open and India Open earlier this month.

As champions, Sze Fei–Nur Izzuddin took home prize money of USD39,500 (RM158,217). — Bernama