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Wangsa Maju police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Lazim Ismail reportedly said that the victim was first introduced to the purported investment company by an agent in 2023. — Picture by Firdaus Latif
Malaysia  / 9 h ago

KL retiree loses over RM2.26m in alleged fraudulent investment scheme

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh said said that the initiative is expected to benefit more than 10,000 stalls and small business premises owned by DBKL. — Picture by Firdaus Latif
Malaysia  / 8 h ago

DBKL to slash hawker stall rents by 50pc until end of 2027 to ease cost of living

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said efforts to track down the two are ongoing, with help from Thai authorities. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 11 h ago

IGP says Zamri Vinoth, Tamim Dahri fled to Thailand as probes head to prosecution

Kuala Lumpur JPJ director Hamidi Adam said the 26-year-old woman turned back in an attempt to avoid the roadblock but was successfully detained by authorities. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 11 h ago

JPJ: AWAS blacklisted individuals can lift status via MyJPJ app from March 18

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shamsudin Mamat said the 50-year-old victim was discovered by a man who found him lying unconscious and covered in blood before lodging a police report at 2.20 pm. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 9 h ago

Man found dead with stab wounds in Petaling Jaya shophouse

Muda acting president Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz emphasised that Muda members come from across Malaysia, including the Federal Territories, Melaka, Johor, Selangor, Sabah, Penang, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah and Sarawak. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin
Malaysia  / 8 h ago

Acting president Amira Aisya rejects ‘Bangsar bubble’ claim, says Muda members come from across Malaysia

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that the viral claim could also disrupt harmony among the community, especially while Muslims are observing Ramadan. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 10 h ago

Fadhlina Sidek: Party behind false claim of school programme at church must apologise

Pandan chiffon cake — Picture by CK Lim
Eat-drink  / 10 h ago

Fresh leaves, fluffy sponge: A pandan chiffon cake worth the wait

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth salutes during a dignified transfer of the remains of US Army Sgt. Benjamin Pennington, who died on March 8 from injuries sustained during a March 1 attack at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, US, March 9, 2026. — Reuters pic
World  / 10 h ago

Iran's new supreme leader wounded, likely disfigured after Israeli strike, says US defence secretary

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan is the new Perikatan secretary-general. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana
Malaysia  / 2 h ago

Perikatan leadership shake-up: Takiyuddin now sec-gen, Azmin demoted to deputy

A man holds a placard with an image depicting Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, during a Shi’ite Muslims gathering marking the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) in Baghdad, Iraq, March 13, 2026. — Reuters pic
World  / 7 h ago

Good time for US to ‘declare victory and get out’ of Iran war, says Trump tech adviser

Kampar district police chief Supt Mohamad Nazri Daud said in the incident at about 10.08 pm, the 17-year-old victim, who was riding a Yamaha motorcycle, suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. — Picture by Choo Choy May
Malaysia  / 6 h ago

Teen killed in motorcycle crash while fleeing police in Kampar

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said they received an emergency call regarding the fire at a third-floor apartment at 10.37am. — JBPM pic
Malaysia  / 6 h ago

Heroic rescue in Petaling Jaya: Firefighters save two children from blazing apartment

Zamri Vinoth has refuted allegations that he has fled the country. — Facebook screenshot
Malaysia  / 2 h ago

Preacher Zamri Vinoth denies fleeing, vows to cooperate with police

Singapore has been named twice in the US trade investigations, the second time into imports allegedly linked to forced labour. — Unsplash pic
Singapore  / 8 h ago

Singapore to engage US after being named in forced labour trade probe alongside Malaysia

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