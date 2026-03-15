TANGKAK, March 15 — Police are tracking down three suspects believed to be involved in a slashing incident that caused the death of a 38-year-old man in Bukit Kangkar, Sungai Mati, here, Friday.

Tangkak Police Chief Supt Roslan Mohd Talib said initial investigations found that the incident occurred at about 7.40 pm near an eatery.

He said the victim subsequently fled to the vicinity of a house at Batu 9, where he was again attacked by the three suspects armed with machetes, before the suspects fled from the scene in a white saloon car.

“The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. We urge any individuals with information regarding the incident to come forward.

“Information can be channelled to the investigating officer, ASP Sharidathul Aflaha, at 019-269 9573, the Tangkak District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 06-978 1222, or any nearby police station,” he said in a statement yesterday. — Bernama