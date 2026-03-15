JOHOR BAHRU, March 15 — Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor (YSIJ) distributed food baskets and sweet treats to 300 families in Skudai in conjunction with Ramadan and the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, yesterday.

The contributions were handed over by YSIJ senior manager Shah Reza Md Kanafe to Skudai assemblyman Marina Ibrahim at Dewan Raya Tun Aminah here.

According to a post on the Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, joy was clearly visible on the faces of recipients from various communities who received the aid sets. — Bernama