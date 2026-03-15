KANGAR, March 15 — The federal government has allocated more than RM17.19 million this year for the allowances of imams, bilals, siaks, takmir teachers and Al‑Quran and Fardu Ain (Kafa) teachers in Perlis.

The allocation was symbolically handed over by Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee to Perlis Federal Development Office director Maznah Musa.

The handover of the allocation’s mock cheque, held during the Perlis State-level Iftar Ramadan Madani (Irama) 2026 here yesterday, was witnessed by the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, and the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Earlier, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, in his speech, welcomed the centrally implemented ‘Rakan Masjid’ initiative, aimed at fostering closer ties between youths and mosque institutions.

He said that mosques served not only as places of worship, but also as centres for character building, leadership development and the nurturing of noble values in society.

According to him, these efforts were crucial in guiding youths to view mosques as centres of learning, as well as spaces for fostering brotherhood among Muslims.

“The ‘Rakan Masjid’ initiative, if extended to Perlis, could nurture a young generation that loves mosques, is knowledgeable, morally upright and becomes a driving force for unity and the welfare of the ummah,” said Tuanku Syed Faizuddin. — Bernama