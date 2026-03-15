SHANGHAI, March 15 — The McLarens of world champion Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were unable to take part in the Chinese Grand Prix today because of separate issues before the start.

Norris was stuck in the garage with an electrical problem while mechanics worked on his McLaren and he could not make it to the grid.

Piastri did get round to the grid but was pushed back into the garage a few minutes later with a different problem.

“Unfortunately, we identified separate issues on both cars which prevented them from starting the Chinese GP,” said McLaren in a statement.

Piastri’s car was “removed from the grid shortly before the formation lap. We will now work to identify each issue”, the statement added.

Mechanics work on the car of McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri during a practice session ahead of the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai on March 13, 2026. — AFP pic

Williams’ Alexander Albon and Gabriel Bortoleto of Audi also failed to start.

It has been an awful start to the season for the constructors’ world champions McLaren.

Last weekend only one McLaren took part in the opening race after Piastri crashed on his way to the grid in Melbourne, meaning the Australian is yet to race in a grand prix this season.

Britain’s Norris came fifth in Melbourne.

Norris finished fourth in the sprint race on Saturday in Shanghai and Piastri sixth. — AFP