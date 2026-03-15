KUALA NERUS, March 15 — Two male divers who were earlier feared missing during a dive at Pasir Akar Marine Park, Pulau Redang, were found safe last night.

Kuala Terengganu police chief Azli Mohd Noor said Shahimi Zainal Abidin, 30, and Tan Yan Song, 43, were rescued by Redang Divers volunteers near Pulau Yu at 9.45 pm, about 10 nautical miles from where they were reported missing.

He said the men were found floating and weak after nearly 12 hours at sea.

“Shahimi, a dive master at Redang Reef Dive Centre, and Tan, a Chinese national, were swept away by strong currents while diving with several others at about 10 am.

“Both men were taken to the Pulau Redang Health Clinic before being transferred to Setiu Hospital for further treatment. They are reported to be in stable condition,” he said when contacted today.

The Royal Malaysia Police and the Marine Police launched a search and rescue operation from noon yesterday after the divers were reported missing. — Bernama