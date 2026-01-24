MELBOURNE, Jan 24 — Australian Open organisers suspended play Saturday in Melbourne because of extreme heat forecast to hit 40°C, before some matches resumed under roofs.

Among the matches held up was the third-round clash between defending champion Jannik Sinner and the American Eliot Spizzirri at Rod Laver Arena.

It resumed after about 10 minutes following the closure of the roof.

“Play is suspended for all matches and practice on outside courts,” the tournament said on X.

Roofs on the courts that have them “will close and remain closed for the remainder of the match”.

Players, spectators and officials roasted on day seven at Melbourne Park.

The tournament has a Heat Stress Scale of 1-5, with five the highest.

It hit five in the early afternoon, prompting the suspension. — AFP