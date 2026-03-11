KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Police have concluded investigations into a group robbery in Gombak on February 27, with all six suspects, including two senior officers and a police constable, arrested.

The mastermind behind the crime was confirmed to be a civilian, not a member of the security forces, according to a report published in Kosmo! Online today.

According to Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar, the arrests began on March 2 and the last two suspects were apprehended yesterday.

All are currently remanded to assist with investigations.

“The main planner is a civilian within the group of suspects. The case has been fully investigated and all involved have been arrested by IPD Gombak,” Shazeli said at a press conference at the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) today.

He added that the investigation papers have been forwarded to the Bukit Aman Legal Adviser’s Office for review due to the involvement of police officers.

Shazeli said the investigation had produced positive leads, and any further developments would be shared with the media.

Media reports had earlier noted that one of the civilian suspects had 20 previous criminal records.