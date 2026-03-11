SYDNEY, March 11 — Two more members of Iran’s visiting women’s football team have claimed asylum in Australia after they were branded “traitors” at home over a pre-match protest, the government said today.

One player and one support member sought sanctuary before the side flew out of Sydney on yesterday evening, joining five other athletes who had already claimed asylum, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said.

“When I met with them, I made the same offer that I had made the five players the night before,” Burke told reporters.

“Those two women were reunited with the five other players.”

The rest of the travelling squad arrived in Malaysia this morning after flying out from Sydney, AFP photos at Kuala Lumpur International Airport showed.

There were fears male minders travelling with the team might try to prevent other women seeking asylum.

Burke said each player was separated from the squad at Sydney Airport and given time to mull the offer in private.

Iranian-Australian migration agent Naghmeh Danai spoke to five players earlier this week to discuss their options to stay in Australia.

“We tried our best to make this happen,” she told AFP today.

Strict surveillance

“They were under lots of pressure here. They did not have permission to talk to anyone.

“Under strict surveillance from the Iranian government officials within the team as team leaders or internal security,” she said.

Iranian players fell silent as the anthem played ahead of a tournament match in Australia last week, an act seen as a symbol of defiance against the Islamic republic.

A presenter on Iranian state TV branded the players “wartime traitors”, fuelling fears they faced persecution, or worse, if they returned home.

Five players, including captain Zahra Ghanbari, slipped away from the team hotel in the early hours of Tuesday morning to claim asylum in Australia.

The government had spent days in secret talks with the players, who were whisked to a safe house after leaving their hotel on the Gold Coast.

Iran’s football federation said the players had been kidnapped and coerced into staying in Australia.

“After the game, unfortunately, the Australian police came and intervened, removing one or two of the players from the hotel, according to the news we have,” federation boss Mehdi Taj said on Iranian state television.

Although the side sang Iran’s anthem—an ode to the glory of the Islamic republic—in later matches, human rights activists warned the damage was done.

“The members of the Iranian Women’s National Football Team are under significant pressure and ongoing threat from the Islamic Republic,” said Reza Pahlavi, the son of the late shah of Iran.

“I call on the Australian government to ensure their safety and give them any and all needed support,” he said on social media. — AFP