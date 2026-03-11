IPOH, March 11 — PKR Youth chief Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim said Umno’s Rumah Bangsa initiative is acceptable, but rejected claims that Malays are divided when it comes to matters concerning fundamental rights.

While noting that the purpose of Umno’s Rumah Bangsa initiative is to strengthen unity within the party and advance the struggle of the Malay community, Muhammad Kamil said Malays and Bumiputera have never been divided when it comes to protecting core constitutional matters.

He said there has never been any issue among the Malay community regarding the position of Islam as the religion of the Federation, the status of the Malay language, the institution of the Malay rulers, and the special rights of Malays and Bumiputera.

“Whichever Malay leader you look at, from whichever political party, when it comes to issues such as the position of Islam as the religion of the Federation, we uphold and defend it.

“The position of the Malay language is also something we continue to protect. In fact, today the Malay language is being elevated to a higher level and given greater recognition,” he said.

He said this to reporters when asked to comment on Umno’s Rumah Bangsa initiative after distributing food packs for pre-dawn meals to frontliners at the Perak Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Muhammad Kamil pointed out that differences may only lie in terms of political approach.

“Some people prefer a more hardline approach. But others recognise that while the majority of this country are Malays, there are also other races and ethnic groups.

“Therefore, wisdom is needed in managing and handling certain sensitive issues.

“So I do not think it is accurate when some political leaders claim that Malays are isolated, divided or fragmented.

“We may have different views on certain matters and issues, but that does not mean the unity and strength of Malays and Bumiputera in this country have been eroded,” he said.

Muhammad Kamil, who is also the political secretary to the finance minister, said the Rumah Bangsa initiative should instead be viewed as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen national unity and promote inclusive governance.

He said the idea was not new and echoed an earlier call by the former Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who had proposed the formation of a unity government comprising political parties across the political spectrum.

“If we refer to the statements or royal decree made during the early formation of the unity government, the idea was actually proposed earlier by His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah, who suggested that we establish a unity government involving all political parties in the country.

“I believe this may be a continuation of those efforts. We have no issue or obstacle in discussing or deliberating on certain matters and issues,” he said.

Last month, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno had opened its doors wide to any former members who had been sacked and suspended to return to the party unconditionally.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the initiative is a noble idea as a unifying platform to strengthen the struggle of the party and the Malay race in Umno.

While, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin described the Rumah Bangsa initiative as an awareness that the party is not just a political movement, but rather the most important bulwark for the survival of the Malay race.

Last week, former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar was reported to have expressed his intention to rejoin the party through the initiative.

Touching on recent controversies involving religious sites, Muhammad Kamil said the government has advised that such matters must be handled carefully to avoid provocation and tension among communities.

He said while the government takes a moderate approach in dealing with sensitive issues, it remains firm in its stance and will not allow any group to exploit such matters to inflame racial or religious sentiments.

Muhammad Kamil stressed that Malaysia is a country governed by the rule of law and that no one is above the law.

He said enforcement of the law must be carried out by the relevant authorities and should not be taken into the hands of individuals or groups.

“Any action must follow the legal framework and the proper process under the law,” he said.

He also urged the public to be cautious when consuming and sharing information, noting that the rapid spread of fake news, slander and unverified claims on social media could worsen tensions in society.

He said many past incidents have shown how unverified information can quickly become the dominant narrative before later being proven false.

Muhammad Kamil also called on the public to use the month of Ramadan as a time for reflection and for seeking the truth, instead of being influenced by divisive sentiments or irresponsible parties attempting to sow discord.