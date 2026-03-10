Logo
Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin pictured entering the compound of the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex for his corruption trial, March 10, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin
Malaysia  / 4 h ago

Muhyiddin’s trial: Banker confirms RM19.3m went into Bersatu’s CIMB account, says red flags triggered suspicious transaction report

According to a post by independent preacher Firdaus Wong Wai Hung on the social media platform Threads, the incident took place on Tuesday morning. — Screengrab from Threads/firdauswong
Malaysia  / 10 h ago

Masked men torch three cars belonging to ‘Cikgu Chandra’ in Shah Alam (VIDEO)

Bakri Zainal Abidin, chief of the Hilir Perak district police, said investigations found that the incident occurred when the long-handled sickle carried by a man riding another motorcycle struck the victim’s neck. — Picture from Facebook/Azmie Haikal
Malaysia  / 10 h ago

Vocational college student dies after neck struck by long-handled sickle carried on passing motorcycle in Teluk Intan

The coordinated operation, carried out under Op Dragon, targeted a syndicate network believed to be based and operating in several countries, including Malaysia. — Picture by Choo Choy May
Malaysia  / 10 h ago

MACC’s Ops Dragon nets 16 alleged Chinese fraud masterminds in Malaysia, RM3.5m assets seized

Former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s move to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against National Feedlot Corporation Sdn Bhd (NFCorp) director Datuk Seri Dr Mohamad Salleh Ismail and winding-up proceedings against the company has been amicably resolved. — Bernama pic  
Malaysia  / 5 h ago

Rafizi ends legal bid to bankrupt NFCorp director, amicable resolution reached before High Court hearing

US President Donald Trump, after meeting with House Republicans at his Doral resort to hash out the party's economic and foreign policy message ahead of the midterm elections. — AFP pic
World  / 11 h ago

Trump signals Iran war to end soon as Gulf attacks rattle oil and stocks

An Indonesian woman believed to have been trying to escape embassy officers died after falling into a lake at Taman Tasik Lake Valley on Monday. — Picture from X/@Negori09
Malaysia  / 10 h ago

Indonesian woman dies after falling into Cheras lake while fleeing embassy officers

File picture of MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki during a press conference at the MACC Headquarters in Putrajaya, 2026. The Public Service Department (PSD) disciplinary board will convene soon to examine the findings of an investigation into Azam Baki’s shareholding. — Picture by Firdaus Latif
Malaysia  / 6 h ago

PSD disciplinary board to review findings of Azam Baki’s shareholding probe

File picture of primary school pupils with the Jalur Gemilang during the launch of the Merdeka Month Celebration 2018 at SK Perdana Jaya SS19 in Subang Jaya, August 17, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara
Malaysia  / 9 h ago

Students score extra Aidilfitri break in 2026 term calendar

For illustration purposes only. The programme runs from March 10 to 31, 2026, across 124 automotive workshops and service centres nationwide, including private workshops and selected government-partnered networks. — Pexels.com pic
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Drive safe, spend less: Govt rolls out vehicle service discounts ahead of Aidilfitri

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the reminder was issued as many vehicles from the neighbouring country are expected to enter Malaysia during the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration. — Picture via Facebook/AKPS Bukit Kayu Hitam
Malaysia  / 8 h ago

JPJ warns Thai vehicles: No ICP, no entry into Malaysia beyond border checkpoints

Oren and Tal Alexander were the founders of real estate firm Official, which had offices in Miami and New York. Alon Alexander, Oren’s twin, worked at the family’s private security firm. — AFP file pic
World  / 11 h ago

Three brothers found guilty of sex trafficking women using luxury real estate network

Beluran Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee is pictured at Parliament in this file picture dated October 7, 2019. Kiandee has been suspended by the Bersatu’s disciplinary board, effective immediately. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
Malaysia  / 5 h ago

Bersatu suspends vice-president Kiandee with immediate effect

Court documents showed the accused wore a vest bearing the police logo and brandished handcuffs during the incidents. — Reuters pic
Malaysia  / 8 h ago

Police: Machete attack in Sungai Petani leaves man dead, sister’s hand almost severed

Authorities noted that signage prohibiting U-turns was present at the location. —  
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Deadly U-turn: Food delivery rider hit and killed by car in Melaka

