KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Police are tracking down a man suspected of damaging the side mirror of a car in Cheras after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Cheras district police chief Mohd Rosdi Daud said a report was lodged at about 8.40pm yesterday regarding a video showing an individual breaking the side mirror of a car, Berita Harian reported today.

The footage was uploaded on TikTok by the account @cyberjayaviral.

He said the incident occurred in Cheras and the case is being investigated under Section 427 and Section 506 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The case is still under investigation to track down the suspect and the owner of the car, and to identify the owner of the TikTok account with the assistance of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, a video circulated online showing a man driving a Honda HR-V getting out of his vehicle before damaging another car’s side mirror and leaving the scene.