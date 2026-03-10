KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) Runway 3 has resumed full operations seven days ahead of schedule.

KLIA said improvement works began with a full closure from February 24-26, followed by operations under a shortened runway configuration while the remaining works progressed.

“With the works now completed earlier than planned, the runway has resumed full-length operations ahead of schedule,” it said in an official X posting.

It added that the works form part of KLIA’s ongoing efforts to maintain the highest safety and quality standards.

The actual scheduled date for resumption was on March 17. — Bernama