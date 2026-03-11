JOHOR BAHRU, March 11 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi is confident that the public, particularly the Bangsa Johor community, knows that the Johor Regent, His Royal Highness Tunku Mahkota Ismail, is a capable leader committed to driving the state’s development and safeguarding the welfare of its people.

In a Facebook post, Onn Hafiz said that while the ongoing football controversy circulating on social media had sparked various criticisms of the Crown Prince, also known as TMJ, the people of Johor understood the ruler’s true leadership and vision.

“That is the reality of today’s world. Social media gives everyone a platform to voice their views. However, I am confident that Bangsa Johor knows who TMJ truly is,” he said.

Onn Hafiz noted that TMJ consistently sets high standards for Johor Darul Ta’zim FC’s (JDT) performance and that the same standards are applied to the state administration, including members of the Johor executive council and the Johor Civil Service.

“As Menteri Besar, I have personally witnessed how many of TMJ’s initiatives stem from a clear desire to see Johor progress, become more competitive and ensure its people enjoy a better quality of life,” he said.

His Royal Highness, according to Onn Hafiz, often reminds state leaders that the mandate of governing the state is not just a position, but a responsibility to work harder, think ahead, and ensure that every policy delivers tangible benefits to the people.

In education, he said TMJ has emphasised that Johor’s future must be built on quality education for the younger generation.

“This vision led to initiatives such as the Sekolah Rintis Bangsa Johor (SRBJ) aimed at nurturing students who excel academically while developing leadership skills and confidence to compete globally,” he said.

The Menteri Besar said that youth development has also been strengthened through facilities such as the Tunku Mahkota Ismail Youth Centre and the Southern Volunteers, which mobilise thousands of young people to assist communities during disasters and emergencies.

“These initiatives help shape a generation that is not only competitive but also committed to serving society,” he said.

In the economic sector, TMJ stressed that the state’s progress must provide real benefits to the people, including efforts to attract high-quality investments that can create premium-paying jobs for Johor’s youth, in line with the development of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

Onn Hafiz said Johor had also achieved a major milestone by eradicating hardcore poverty through coordinated efforts among various agencies.

At the same time, he said more than 20,000 units of affordable homes have also been completed and occupied, providing many families with the opportunity to own their own houses.

He also noted that some initiatives inspired by TMJ are less widely known, including the Infaq Jumaat Johor, which now benefits hundreds of thousands of people each week.

“Many may not realise that the idea behind the programme was inspired by His Royal Highness’ concern for those in need. This is a side that is rarely discussed,” he said.

While TMJ is often seen as firm in defending high standards in football, Onn Hafiz stressed that his vision for Johor extends far beyond sports to encompass education, youth development, economic growth and the wellbeing of the people.

“Differences of opinion are normal in any mature society. However, we must not allow a single issue to divide us. Johor has reached its current level because we have moved forward together as one Bangsa Johor.

“Let us continue to respect one another and remain united in building a more prosperous and progressive future for the next generation. The Ruler and the people are inseparable,” he added. — Bernama