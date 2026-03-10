MARCH 10 — War in the age of precision missiles is supposed to be neat. Surgical. Decisive. A bunker disappears. A command centre evaporates. A leader is eliminated and the system collapses behind him like a tent without its pole.

That was the theory.

When the United States and Israel launched their coordinated strike on Iran — an operation that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — the message was unmistakable. The strike was meant to decapitate the regime, fracture its command structure, and shock Tehran into paralysis. The campaign itself—known in Israeli planning circles as ‘Operation Lion’s Roar’ — targeted leadership, military infrastructure, and strategic assets across Iran.

For a brief moment, it appeared to be a textbook display of modern warfare.

Then the missiles started flying.

Within hours, Iran unleashed waves of ballistic missiles and drones across the Middle East. Air-raid sirens echoed across Israeli cities. Interceptors streaked across the skies above the Gulf. American bases from Qatar to Kuwait braced for incoming threats. Oil markets jolted, airports shut down, and insurers scrambled to recalculate the risks of doing business in a region that had suddenly rediscovered war.

The war had escaped the laboratory.

Iran’s response was not random retaliation. It was strategy. Tehran has reached for a tool historically favoured by weaker powers confronting stronger militaries: horizontal escalation.

A woman holds a placard with an image of Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei alongside late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on the day of a gathering to support Mojtaba Khamenei, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran March 9, 2026. — Reuters pic

Instead of trying to defeat the United States or Israel in a direct military contest — a fight Iran would almost certainly lose — it widened the battlefield. Missiles and drones have targeted not just Israel but American bases and infrastructure across the Gulf. Shipping lanes are under threat, energy infrastructure is vulnerable, and global markets are now watching every development with nervous intensity.

The geography of the war has expanded dramatically.

American forces in Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates suddenly find themselves inside the conflict’s blast radius. Gulf capitals that had carefully marketed themselves as islands of stability are now part of the battlefield narrative. Even incidents involving commercial infrastructure — ports, airports, and hotels — carry enormous reputational costs for economies built on tourism, finance, and global trade.

The message from Tehran is simple: if Iran burns, the region burns with it.

This strategy plays directly into one of the world’s most fragile economic pressure points — the Strait of Hormuz. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply moves through that narrow channel of water each day. Even the perception of instability there sends shockwaves through global markets.

Already, shipping disruptions and military tensions around the strait have rattled energy markets and threatened global supply chains.

In other words, Iran does not need to win militarily. It only needs to raise the cost of war high enough that its enemies begin to reconsider.

History suggests that this approach can work.

The United States has encountered this dynamic before. During the Vietnam War, American airpower dominated the battlefield. Washington dropped staggering quantities of bombs across North Vietnam, convinced that overwhelming force would break Hanoi’s will.

Instead, North Vietnam widened the conflict.

The Tet Offensive of 1968 transformed what had been a distant military campaign into a political earthquake in Washington. Although the offensive was costly for communist forces, it shattered the perception that victory was near. Public opinion shifted. Political pressure mounted. The strategic calculus changed overnight.

The United States did not lose Vietnam on the battlefield. It lost the political war that surrounded it.

Something similar unfolded during NATO’s bombing campaign against Serbia in 1999. Western leaders expected a short, decisive air campaign to compel Belgrade to capitulate. Instead, Serbian forces escalated their campaign in Kosovo, triggering a humanitarian catastrophe that forced NATO into a far longer and more complicated intervention.

Airpower shocked. But politics decided.

Iran appears to have absorbed these lessons well.

Tehran’s strategy is not about destroying American forces or defeating Israel outright. It is about stretching the conflict across multiple arenas — military, economic, political, and psychological. Each new arena introduces more actors, more risks, and more opportunities for miscalculation.

The longer the war lasts, the more complicated it becomes.

Energy prices begin to climb. Shipping insurers panic. Investors grow nervous.

Governments across the region must weigh their alliances against domestic pressures from populations that may not share their leaders’ strategic priorities. Even in Washington, prolonged conflict in the Middle East has a habit of colliding with domestic politics in unpredictable ways.

War expands beyond generals and missiles.

It reaches parliaments, trading floors, and television screens.

That is precisely where Iran wants the fight to go.

Time is the currency of this strategy. In short wars, military capability dominates the equation. In long wars, endurance matters more. The side that can tolerate instability longer often gains the advantage — even if it is weaker on paper.

Recent analysis suggests Iran may already be shifting into precisely this mode: a strategy of endurance combined with targeted disruption of energy flows and regional stability.

What began as a dramatic decapitation strike has therefore produced a paradox.

Israel and the United States achieved a remarkable tactical victory. They demonstrated intelligence reach, technological superiority, and the ability to strike at the very heart of Iran’s leadership.

But tactical brilliance is not the same as strategic success.

The strike that removed Iran’s leader also created the conditions for a wider regional confrontation — one in which Tehran may possess unexpected advantages. By expanding the conflict across geography, economics, and politics, Iran has transformed the battlefield itself.

The question now is no longer who can strike hardest.

It is who can endure the storm that follows.

And history suggests that storms, once unleashed, rarely obey the intentions of those who started them.

