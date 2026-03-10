PUTRAJAYA, March 10 — The Health Ministry (MOH) is committed to strengthening a safe and conducive work ecosystem to ensure an ethical and humane healthcare service, said its Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

In a statement today, he said the ministry takes seriously issues related to the working environment and welfare of healthcare personnel, ensuring they operate in a professional and ethical setting guided by Madani values.

He said MOH will strengthen the implementation of existing service circulars issued by the Public Service Department to ensure there is no ambiguity in handling misconduct.

“The circulars strictly prohibit the use of abusive language, insults, public shaming and any form of emotional harassment that goes beyond professional boundaries,” he said.

Dzulkefly added that the circulars serve as mandatory references in disciplinary actions to ensure complaints are handled fairly and transparently at all healthcare facilities.

He said top management at every health facility must foster a harmonious and caring work culture, while investigating and taking immediate action on complaints without compromise or protecting any individual.

“I would like to stress that a leader’s failure to respond to complaints constitutes a serious governance failure, based on the principle that failure to take action is a failure itself,” he said. — Bernama