NEWCASTLE, March 11 — Eddie Howe believes Newcastle can upset Barcelona in the Camp Nou to make the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time despite the blow of conceding late to draw yesterday’s last 16, first leg 1-1.

Harvey Barnes had given the Magpies a deserved lead just four minutes from time, but Lamine Yamal levelled from the penalty spot with the final kick of the game.

Newcastle dominated large spells of the game as they bounced back from bowing out of the FA Cup to Manchester City on Saturday.

Howe’s men sit 12th in the Premier League, but he believes he saw enough in their display to oust the La Liga leaders and five-time European champions.

“There’s hope, of course there is. We believe in ourselves, we believe in our capabilities. I think we’ve shown that today,” said Howe.

“I thought we were outstanding, a really good performance. We kept the intensity up, which is very difficult to do against them for for so long.

“The moment at the end obviously taints that in a negative light, but I think it was one of our best performances.”

Barca boss Hansi Flick agreed the Spanish champions were lucky to leave Tyneside on level terms, but said he would have settled for 1-1 before kick-off due to the number of players he had unavailable.

Frenkie de Jong, Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde were missing for the Catalan giants, while Eric Garcia was left on the bench as a precaution.

“With the ball we made not a good game. We lost too many balls, easy mistakes,” said Flick. “We have to do much better next week.

“With a 1-1, I was always happy. This is what what I can say.”

The sides will meet again for a place in the last eight on March 18. — AFP