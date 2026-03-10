KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Malaysia’s status as an oil producer, along with the income generated from the sector, helps the government protect the public from the impact of rising energy prices, said the chairman of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said the increase in global oil prices raises national revenue from the oil industry.

For example, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) approved dividends of about RM32 billion for the 2025 financial year, while for 2026, the amount is around RM20 billion.

“Yes, there are indeed effects when global oil prices rise — transportation and goods costs around the world also increase. The public will feel the impact, but there is an advantage (as an oil producer) that helps our country reduce the effect on the people,” he said in a post shared on his social media on Tuesday.

In 2025, Malaysia produced about 184 million barrels of crude oil and condensate.

The RON95 petrol price for eligible citizens remains at RM1.99 per litre through the BUDI95 programme.

“Although the unsubsidised price is higher, the government has also implemented targeted subsidies so that assistance reaches those who need it and to reduce leakages. It is important for people to understand that when global oil prices rise, many countries simply bear higher costs.

“Malaysia is different. We are not just buying oil — we also produce it, and we use that strength to protect the people,” he added. — Bernama