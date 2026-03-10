TEHRAN, March 10 — US and Israeli strikes have hit an airport in southern Iran, damaging part of the site as well as aircraft, local media reported today.

“Following an American-Zionist attack on Kerman Airport, part of it was damaged and two old, out-of-service aircraft were hit,” Iran’s Tasnim news agency said, quoting a statement from the governor’s office in the southern province of Kerman.

It is not clear whether there are any military facilities at or near the site.

Yesterday, the Israeli military said it had completed a “wave of strikes against six military airfields” in Iran, hitting planes and runways as well as defence and detection systems.

Iranian media reported on Friday that US and Israeli attacks had also hit Mehrabad airport in Tehran, with one outlet saying a fighter jet hangar was struck.

Earlier this week, strikes hit another airport in the southeastern city of Bushehr, damaging aircraft and the terminal, according to Iranian media. — AFP