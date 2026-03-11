KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The husband of a female actor pleaded not guilty today at the Sessions and Magistrates’ Courts in Seremban to charges of defrauding two victims in schemes involving the promise of honorific “Datuk” titles and state-granted land, causing losses of RM293,931.

The accused, 41-year-old Mohd Apri Hazreen Mohd Sapri, entered the plea after the charges were read separately before Judge Mohamad Kamil Nizam and Magistrate Nurul Saqinah Rosli, according to Kosmo! Online.

In the Sessions Court, Mohd Apri was charged with deceiving a 56-year-old man into making online payments of RM270,811 into a bank account under a 35-year-old woman’s name.

The transaction was allegedly to obtain Selangor state land that did not exist, and the victim would not have handed over the money if not misled.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nadia Ezzati Mohd Zainal offered bail of RM50,000 with one surety.

The accused, representing himself, requested a reduction citing heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and gout.

“I have nine children to support, a housewife wife, and a mother to care for,” he told the court.

The Sessions Court granted RM25,000 bail with one non-wife surety and additional conditions.

At the Magistrates’ Court, the accused initially pleaded guilty but later changed his plea, claiming the victim owed him money.

He pleaded not guilty to cheating a 49-year-old man into paying RM23,120 for a fake “Datuk” title.

Both offences occurred at a Dato’ Bandar Tunggal bank branch and an office in Seremban 2 between April 2 and November 12, 2025.

Bail of RM3,000 was granted by the court.