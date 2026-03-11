MADRID, March 11 — Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann confirmed he plans to stay at the club and dreams of “doing something big” after thrashing Tottenham 5-2 in the Champions League yesterday.

The French forward, 34, had been heavily linked with a move to MLS side Orlando City before the end of March, when the American league’s transfer window closes.

However Griezmann found the net in Atletico’s big last 16 first leg triumph and, with a Copa del Rey final to come in April, is dreaming of silverware.

“I am very good here, enjoying myself a lot, what I do on the pitch speaks for itself,” Griezmann told Movistar.

“We will see, but the idea is to go until the final and let others talk.

“(Playing in the Copa del Rey final) is my dream, my objective and I hope we can do something big.”

Atletico, who finished as runners-up in the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals, have a great chance to reach the quarter-finals.

Spurs made three big mistakes, including two from goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, in the opening stages as the Rojiblancos raced into a 4-0 lead by the 22nd minute.

“We took advantage of some errors of theirs, they were slipping a lot on the pitch and we’re used to it,” said Griezmann.

“We wanted to press them a lot, and we did, the errors came from our pressing.” — AFP