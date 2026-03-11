PUTRAJAYA, March 11 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has declared March 18, 2026 as an additional school holiday for all schools nationwide in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said the additional holiday is intended to allow teachers, students and parents adequate time to prepare for the festivities in an organised manner.

It said based on the 2026 Academic Calendar, schools in Group A states, comprising Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, had already been allocated an additional holiday on March 19.

Meanwhile, schools in Group B, comprising Melaka, Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya, were granted two additional holidays on March 19 and March 20.

The ministry added that the additional holiday is also in line with its commitment to prioritise the welfare of the education community. — Bernama